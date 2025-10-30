UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Panama

PANAMA CITY, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Abdullah bin Khater Al Shamsi presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Panama to José Raúl Mulino, President of Panama, during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Mulino, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Panama.

For his part, Mulino conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Mulino wished Al Shamsi success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Panama and ways to further develop them to achieve the mutual interests of both countries and peoples.