'Islamic Affairs Authority', 'AI Office' to train over 5,000 employees in future technologies

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, has launched an initiative to train more than 5,000 of its employees in artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential applications in the workplace.

The initiative is implemented in partnership with several leading global technology companies specializing in AI and technologies. It supports the goals of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and aims to build the technical and analytical capabilities of the authority’s employees across all disciplines, including imams, muftis, and scholars, by increasing their awareness and understanding of AI and its practical uses in their daily life.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE Government continues to explore promising opportunities for integrating AI technologies across government sectors.

He emphasised that this collaboration reflects the UAE’s forward-looking approach to continuous development and innovation, ensuring that government entities remain agile and future-ready while enhancing overall well-being.

Al Olama added that the rapid pace of technological advancement calls for high levels of readiness and proactive investment in AI-driven solutions to ensure optimal outcomes, noting that the UAE remains a global leader in shaping the future of governance by adopting cutting-edge technologies and keeping pace with emerging global trends.

The training programme covers a range of topics, including an introduction to AI, the UAE’s strategic vision and achievements in this field, and the use of AI in research, analysis, decision making, and content development. A key focus will be on practical applications of AI in Islamic affairs and community services.

Developed in collaboration with leading global technology firms such as Cisco, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, AI71, e&, Meta, SAS, and SAP, the initiative seeks to enhance AI literacy and empower employees to use AI tools in their daily tasks. It also aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of religious messaging and services, and to establish a data-driven foundation for future training programs based on employees’ knowledge levels.

The first phase of the programme focuses on building strategic partnerships with major technology and training providers, followed by an advanced stage dedicated to deepening knowledge, refining skills, and ensuring continuous alignment with the latest global developments in AI and digital transformation.

Dr. Omar Habtour Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, explained that this initiative aims to establish a sustainable framework for continuous learning and development in the field of AI, providing employees with a comprehensive understanding of AI applications in alignment with national priorities.

It also seeks to equip religious imams and muftis with the knowledge to understand both the opportunities and challenges of AI in their work, and to apply AI tools effectively in enhancing religious discourse.

Al Darei also noted the valuable contributions of the UAE Council for Fatwa and Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities in supporting the initiative.

