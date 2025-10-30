Sandooq Al Watan to launch 3rd ‘Financial Markets Pioneers’ on November 3

ABU DHABI, October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sandooq Al Watan, in collaboration with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), has announced the launch of the third edition of the Financial Markets Pioneers programme.

Running from 3rd to 21st November, the three-week initiative will see the participation of 33 Emirati men and women in an intensive training course aimed at preparing a qualified national generation capable of leading the future of the UAE’s financial sector.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Sandooq Al Watan, the programme focuses on equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical skills in investment and trading fundamentals, risk management, financial derivatives, Islamic and sustainable finance, and financial regulations.

The curriculum combines theoretical and practical learning, delivered by leading experts using modern global methodologies.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that empowering and qualifying Emirati youth remains a core priority for Sandooq Al Watan, guided by its vision of building a “strong and sustainable national identity founded on empowerment, responsibility, and productivity.”

He noted that the programme marks a key step towards preparing young Emiratis for leadership roles in the financial sector and expanding their opportunities locally and internationally.

He commended the SCA for its strategic partnership with Sandooq Al Watan, emphasising its vital role in ensuring the programme meets its objectives of training and qualifying Emirati talent to international standards.

Sheikh Nahyan added that Sandooq Al Watan will continue to support Emirati youth across all sectors in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who prioritises empowering UAE citizens.

He noted that Sandooq Al Watan works with diverse partners to enhance Emirati capabilities, provide local and international training opportunities, and foster creativity and innovation across scientific, economic, cultural, and artistic disciplines, strengthening national identity, belonging, and loyalty among future generations.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted that the launch of this edition reaffirms the success of the programme, which began in November 2023 as a strategic partnership between the SCA, Sandooq Al Watan, and ADGM Academy.

The previous two editions graduated more than 58 Emiratis from both public and private institutions, and the strong demand for participation underscores the programme’s importance in enhancing youth competencies in the financial sector.

He concluded by commending the efforts of the SCA and ADGM Academy in designing and implementing this specialised programme, noting that feedback from previous participants has been overwhelmingly positive - particularly regarding the programme’s comprehensive approach to building the skills needed to succeed in financial markets.