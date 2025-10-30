UAE reiterates commitment to GCC economic cooperation

KUWAIT, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 69th meeting of the GCC Committee for Commercial Cooperation, held in Kuwait.

The meeting discussed a range of topics aimed at strengthening economic and investment cooperation among member states and enhancing the integration of GCC markets.

Bin Touq affirmed that, under the vision and directives of its wise leadership, the UAE remains committed to supporting joint GCC action across all sectors. He highlighted the significance of intensifying efforts to enhance the resilience of the GCC economy and strengthen its competitiveness as a vital hub on the regional and global economic, investment, and trade map.

He noted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurship are key pillars of sustainable development, underscoring the need to implement more joint programmes and initiatives to empower entrepreneurs, provide financing and insurance channels, and offer integrated services that facilitate their inclusion in regional and global value chains.

The committee also discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation between GCC states and major economic blocs to strengthen their presence in global markets.

The meeting reviewed ongoing efforts to improve the investment environment and develop unified GCC commercial legislation, including competition law and the legislative framework for e-commerce and digital trade.