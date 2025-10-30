President of Azerbaijan receives FNC speaker, hails deep bilateral ties

BAKU, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on Thursday received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and his accompanying delegation in Baku, as part of Ghobash’s official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev welcomed Ghobash and praised the UAE’s participation in the conference, expressing appreciation for the strong and steadily growing ties between the two friendly nations across various fields.

Aliyev affirmed that the UAE-Azerbaijan relations are a successful model of constructive cooperation built on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests, reaffirming his country’s keenness to strengthen collaboration in political, economic, cultural, and scientific domains.

Ghobash conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its people.

President Aliyev, in turn, reciprocated his greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as to the government and people of the UAE further success and development.

Ghobash commended Aliyev’s leadership and vision in advancing Azerbaijan’s sustainable development and consolidating its position as a regional and international model of stability, openness, and tolerance.

He stressed that UAE-Azerbaijan relations are witnessing rapid growth driven by the political will and shared vision of both countries’ leaderships, noting that the UAE regards Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in the region. He added that parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and National Assembly of Azerbaijan serves as an important channel to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Ghobash also referred to the official visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan in September 2025, during which the two nations announced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, describing it as a milestone in bilateral relations that opens new horizons for cooperation across various sectors.

Both sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation in parliamentary, investment, scientific, and cultural fields, and underlined the importance of continued coordination at regional and international forums to promote peace, security, and sustainable development.

They also highlighted the importance of energy cooperation and the UAE’s support for Azerbaijan’s efforts in advancing green energy and transitioning to sustainable energy sources as part of their shared commitment to sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Murad Alblooshi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, along with a number of senior officials.