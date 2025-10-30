Lunate, HPS expand relationship with launch of strategic solutions partners platform

NEW YORK, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- HPS Investment Partners, a leading global, credit-focused alternative investment firm, and Lunate, an independent global investment firm with over $110 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic collaboration to launch the HPS Strategic Solutions Partners Platform.

The Platform will focus on making privately negotiated preferred and common equity investments as well as related debt investments in sponsor and non-sponsor owned large corporates, primarily in the United States and Europe.

As part of the launch, Lunate will anchor the Platform with a projected long-term commitment of at least $1 billion. HPS and Lunate will also work together to facilitate access to the newly established Platform for MENA-based investors.

The growth of the market for private credit is accelerating globally, and large businesses are increasingly turning to structured and privately negotiated capital solutions to meet their financing needs. The growth in demand for capital is being met with limited supply of available capital, creating a compelling opportunity for experienced investment platforms that can deliver customized solutions at scale.

Together, Lunate and HPS have built on their long-standing relationship to co-create a platform that seeks to capture this opportunity set and create value for corporates and investors alike. The Platform will seek to utilise a rigorous investment selection process to identify mature companies with stable business models that historically demonstrate stronger resilience and deliver bespoke financing solutions to support their strategic growth objectives.

Scot French, Founding Partner and Co-President of HPS, said, “Market dynamics continue to create attractive opportunities for customised, scaled capital solutions, as both sponsor and non-sponsor owned large companies seek flexible sources of financing. Our relationship with Lunate will enhance our ability to capture these opportunities as we look to strategically scale our dedicated capital base across preferred and common equity strategies.”

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner of Lunate, said, "We are excited to collaborate with HPS to launch this new Platform, providing our clients access to differentiated strategies in the global private credit market. Leveraging HPS’ successful track record in deploying investments across markets and cycles, our partnership is built on resilience and adaptability, positioning us for long-term success.”

“We are pleased to partner with Lunate and look forward to deepening our collaboration as we seek to identify and capitalise on new market opportunities we believe have the potential to deliver even greater value to our clients and portfolio companies,” added Scott Kapnick, Chief Executive Officer of HPS.

The launch of the Platform is subject to customary market and regulatory approvals.