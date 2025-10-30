Abdullah bin Salem forms Sharjah Sports Club’s Board of Directors

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, issued on Thursday an administrative decision regarding the formation of the Sharjah Sports Club’s Board of Directors.

According to the decision, the Sharjah Sports Club’s Board of Directors will be chaired by Mohammed Juma bin Hindi, with the following members:

1. Ibrahim Saleh Sambij

2. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Jarwan

3. Rashid Salem Al Bas

4. Suleiman Abdulrahman Abdullah

5. Obaid Saeed Al Shamsi

6. Mohammed Saleh Al Ali

7. Mohammed Abdullah Bourhima

8. Nasser Saeed bin Afsan

The decision stipulates that the Board will distribute administrative positions among its members at its first meeting and elect a Vice Chairman by consensus or through a direct secret ballot.

According to the decision, the term of membership in the council is four years, starting from the date of issuance of this decision. It may be extended for a similar period or periods, and the council continues to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new council is formed or the council whose membership has expired is renewed.