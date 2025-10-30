Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Khorfakkan, inaugurated on Thursday morning the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre, affiliated with the university, in the city of Khorfakkan.

Upon arrival, the Sharjah Ruler unveiled the commemorative plaque, officially opening the centre, before touring its various sections. The centre includes 12 specialised laboratories, covering fields such as histology, wet labs, microbiology, and environmental analysis.

He was also briefed on the Advanced Microscopy Centre, the Marine Chemistry Analysis Unit, and facilities for remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS). He examined the centre’s infrastructure, including an integrated experimental tank system, a seawater treatment plant, a dedicated marine research port, and a scientific diving training facility.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi reviewed a range of state-of-the-art instruments and technologies used by students, learning how they help detect marine pollution, monitor bacterial growth, and separate contaminated water from clean samples. He also observed demonstrations of measuring solid waste and marine debris, along with samples of both polluted and clean water.

He was introduced to the centre’s research projects, where students work under academic supervision to conduct fieldwork and data analysis, producing scientific outcomes that enhance global research publications. This contributes to raising the status of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, qualifying them for membership in international organisations.

Students briefed His Highness on their practical training programme, part of the four-year Bachelor’s degree in Marine and Aquatic Sciences, offered in academic partnership with the University of Exeter (UK).

Graduates benefit from professional certifications, including scientific diving, and are well prepared for careers in government, private, and academic sectors.

He met students from the College of Marine and Aquatic Sciences, who won first place in the Sharjah Government Communication Award – Universities Challenge category for their project “Ocean Sustainability.”

They showcased a prototype of an advanced submarine equipped with smart sensing technologies, designed to monitor the marine environment and develop innovative solutions for its protection—an achievement that reflects the creativity and leadership of the university’s students in research and innovation.

The Ruler of Sharjah also toured the classrooms and the centre’s specialised library, which houses a range of marine science reference books. He reviewed the centre’s academic partnerships with leading institutions such as the University of Exeter, the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the National Oceanography Centre, and the University of Cambridge.

These collaborations aim to achieve global leadership in marine research through multidisciplinary cooperation, advanced innovation systems, and direct engagement with renowned scientists and experts.

Students expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness for his unlimited support and for providing specialised facilities that enhance their academic and scientific learning.

They affirmed that the new centre represents a qualitative leap in their educational and research journey and will help support national efforts to protect marine environments and sustain natural resources, in line with Sharjah’s human and environmental development vision.

He presented honorary professorship certificates from the University of Exeter to Dr Ali Hilal Alnaqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan, Dr Steven Kidman, Director of the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre, and Dr Henrik Stahl, Dean of the College of Marine and Aquatic Sciences. The three academics were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the establishment and management of the centre, and for their dedicated efforts in safeguarding the marine environment while advancing initiatives that serve both humanity and nature.

The centre aims to become a world-leading institution in marine science research and ocean sustainability, serving as a key pillar in advancing the sustainable blue economy and supporting the UAE’s economic growth.

Students at the introductory level begin by studying marine and general sciences, before progressing to research and applied fields including marine molecular biology, microbiology, marine ecology, evolution and development, and wildlife biology in the world’s oceans, with a focus on the unique coastal ecosystems near the UAE.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Amna Al Dhahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council ( SCC), along with a number of senior officials and members of the University of Khorfakkan Board of Trustees.