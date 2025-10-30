DP World, Cars24 to build AED55 million auto hub at NIP

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- National Industries Park (NIP), DP World’s industrial hub in Dubai, is set to become home to one of the region’s largest automotive refurbishment facilities under a AED55 million ($15 million) partnership with Cars24.

The 220,000 sq. ft. facility will create over 200 jobs in its first phase, handle 100,000+ vehicles annually and connect directly to DP World’s network of ports, logistics corridors and economic zones. Construction will begin in November 2025, with operations starting in August 2026.

The centre is designed to meet rising demand from electric vehicle manufacturers and Chinese OEMS, with multi-brand handling capability that makes it one of the most distinctive hubs of its kind in the GCC. It will offer refurbishment, pre-delivery inspections, after-sales support and export-ready preparation.

Built as a solar-powered facility, the centre will extend the life of vehicles, particularly EVs through refurbishment, reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing new cars. Every vehicle will undergo 140+ internal checkpoints, Dubai RTA approval and Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) 5-Star certification, ensuring the highest safety and quality standards.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said, “Cars24’s new facility will anchor Dubai’s position as the region’s automotive hub. The Middle East and Africa used car market generated over $100 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.9% annually from 2025 to 2030. By connecting global manufacturers and regional distributors, DP World is creating a platform that accelerates growth, strengthens supply chains and delivers new opportunities for the industry.”

Founded in 2015, Cars24 is a unicorn startup valued at over $3 billion that operates a digital platform for buying and selling used vehicles. The new facility at NIP marks a major expansion of its regional presence, giving customers access to one of the largest multi-brand refurbishment and service hubs in the market.

Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Cars24 Arabia, said, “Our new centre will set a benchmark for speed, reliability and sustainability in the automotive sector. Located in NIP, it offers world-class infrastructure and seamless access to trade routes, allowing automotive companies to scale and move faster into GCC and international markets.”

The project adds to DP World’s expanding automotive cluster across NIP and Jafza, home to major manufacturers, distributors, and EV innovators. It also forms part of Dubai’s wider automotive hub strategy, which includes the world’s largest car market announced in 2024 by DP World and Dubai Municipality. Together, these initiatives reinforce Dubai’s position as the region’s gateway for automotive trade.