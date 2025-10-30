Dubai Otology, Neurotology, Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition set to take place in November

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 13th Edition of the Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition will take place from 6th to 8th November 2025 at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai.

The event will bring together over 65 renowned speakers, 50 leading international brands, and participants from more than 26 countries, making it one of the most significant gatherings in the field of otology, neurotology and audio vestibular science in the region.

The conference is expected to attract over 700 professionals, offering 24 accredited CME hours across 24 specialised scientific sessions.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition, stated, “Over the years, Dubai Otology has evolved into an international platform that enhance scientific exchange, innovation, and collaboration among leading experts in otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery. The 13th edition will continue to advance medical excellence by introducing the latest technologies, treatment methods, and research findings that are shaping the future of ear and skull base healthcare worldwide. We take pride in supporting continuous medical education and in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for specialised medical congresses.”

The 2025 edition will feature two comprehensive and concurrent tracks, the Dubai Otology Conference and the Audio-Vestibular & Rehabilitation Conference, offering participants an extensive three-day scientific agenda designed to deliver cutting-edge insights and foster meaningful dialogue among professionals in the field.

Across both tracks, the conference will present a rich lineup of 24 specialised scientific sessions, led by world-renowned experts and pioneers in otology, neurotology, audiology, and rehabilitation. Each session has been carefully curated to address emerging trends, clinical challenges, and the latest evidence-based practices that are shaping the future of ear and skull base medicine.

Participants will explore a wide range of key topics, including Cholesteatoma and Mastoid Surgery, Facial Nerve Disorders, Tympanoplasty and Ossiculoplasty, Stapes Surgery, Auditory Implants, Hearing Loss and Tinnitus, Management of Vertigo, Cochlear Implantation, and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The Audio-Vestibular & Rehabilitation segment will place special emphasis on audio-vestibular medicine, advancements in diagnostic techniques, rehabilitation therapies, and the integration of new technologies to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Adding to the scientific value, the event will also include the Dubai Otology Hands-On Cadaveric Workshop, to be held from 9th to 11th November 2025 at the University of Sharjah. The workshop will offer specialised training sessions on Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery & Rhinoplasty (FESS) and Temporal Bone Dissection, providing participants with practical, skill-enhancing experience.