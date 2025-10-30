TRENDS participates in 21st Arab Media Forum in Beirut

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory participated as a strategic partner in the 21st Arab Media Forum, held in Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

The event was held under the theme: Media and Development: Partners of the Present and Allies for the Future. The opening ceremony was attended by several Arab Ministers of Information, political, academic, diplomatic, media, and artistic figures from across the Arab world.

TRENDS, in cooperation with the Forum, organised the first session of the 21st edition under the title “Arab Media at the Heart of Sustainable Development”, with the participation of a distinguished group of senior Arab ministers, officials, media professionals, and intellectuals.

Speakers in the session included Dr. Hamza Al-Mustafa, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic; Dr. Saad Al-Barrak, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment of the State of Kuwait; Dr. Noufal Abu Raghif, Chairman of the Media and Communications Commission of the Republic of Iraq; and MP Georges Adwan, Chairman of the Administration and Justice Committee in the Lebanese Parliament.

They agreed that free and responsible media are the cornerstone of sustainable development in the Arab world. They also emphasised that freedom and creativity are the true driving forces of economic and social progress, affirming that development cannot be achieved without media that keeps pace with reform, bridges divides, and contributes to shaping a shared Arab vision, one that turns the power of free expression into a driving force for the future.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that the theme, Arab Media at the Heart of Sustainable Development, reflects the profound transformation in understanding the role of media, from being a transmitter of news to becoming an active partner in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. He stressed that development cannot be achieved without a professional and responsible media that raises public awareness, monitors performance, and stimulates positive participation.

He stressed the importance of empowering the media to fulfil its developmental role through an advanced legislative and institutional environment that balances freedom of expression and social responsibility, while keeping pace with digital transformation and advances in AI.

Opening the discussion, Dr. Hamza Al-Mustafa affirmed that Damascus is entering a new transitional phase toward pluralistic and professional media after decades of closure. He stated that free and responsible media is the cornerstone for launching sustainable development in the new Syria.

He added that the Syrian government is working to “institutionalise the margin of freedom and turn it into a permanent gain,” calling for the creation of national media that bridges societal divides, preserves collective memory, and promotes the culture of citizenship and reconciliation.

Al-Mustafa underscored that development cannot progress without media that highlight societal issues, protect economic and social actors, contribute to stability, and enhance balanced diplomacy, praising Beirut’s legacy as a beacon of freedoms and free speech.

Dr. Saad Al-Barrak stressed that development cannot be achieved without the foundation of responsible freedom, noting that “the economy is the engine of development, and media is its vital artery.”

He pointed out that the decline of freedoms in the Arab world pose an obstacle to growth and progress, emphasising that countries that have prospered economically, such as the United States and Singapore, have made freedom and human creativity the basis of their advancement.

Al-Barrak called for a clear Arab developmental vision grounded in values, effective planning, and implementation, asserting that “free media is the environment that nurtures creativity and progress.”

Dr. Noufal Abu Raghif stated that sustainable development cannot be achieved without free and responsible media capable of supporting public policies and promoting a culture of trust and belonging.

He explained that Iraq has faced major challenges in combating disinformation and digital falsification, prompting the launch of regulatory and legislative initiatives to protect social peace and balance freedom of expression with digital sovereignty. Abu Raghif highlighted the Authority's national projects to expand communication services in remote areas and the launch of “UR Gate,” a platform for digital government services that enhances transparency and advances sustainable development goals.

Abu Raghif also called for adopting an Arab Charter defining the role of media in sustainable development and establishing an Arab Fund to support purposeful media content and educational initiatives, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to joint Arab cooperation in this field.

Concluding the session, MP Georges Adwan stated that free media is a prerequisite for any genuine developmental process. He noted that Lebanon is currently drafting a new media law that keeps pace with digital transformations while safeguarding freedom of expression.

Adwan stressed that the partnership between media and decision-makers represents an alliance between freedom and development, calling for the consolidation of a culture of transparency and accountability across the Arab world.

In parallel with the forum’s sessions, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, inaugurated the TRENDS Research and Advisory knowledge pavilion within the exhibition held alongside the Arab Media Forum.

He toured the pavilion, accompanied by a distinguished group of media professionals and forum guests, to review TRENDS’ latest research publications, which include studies in AI, sustainable development, media, and political Islam, as well as volumes from the TRENDS Encyclopedia on the Muslim Brotherhood.

The TRENDS pavilion, which featured around 400 titles, attracted wide attention and high praise from visitors, media representatives, and participants. It stood out as the only research-oriented pavilion in the exhibition, showcasing analytical and knowledge-based studies that reflect a deep scientific vision of regional and global issues.