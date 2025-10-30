Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, Numou sign agreement to empower youth enterprises, promote innovation

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has signed a cooperation agreement with Numou to empower youth-led enterprises, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and strengthen collaboration in financing, and knowledge exchange.

The partnership aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, and Mohamed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou.

The signing ceremony was attended by Marwa Abdullah Al Mansoori, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, several Council members, and representatives from Numou.

The agreement seeks to establish an effective cooperation platform between the two entities, granting young entrepreneurs access to Numou’s financing solutions, while also supporting the Council’s initiatives to empower youth across various economic sectors.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work to implement joint programmes and introductory workshops targeting SME owners and young entrepreneurs. They will also exchange data and analytical insights to support decision-makers in shaping future entrepreneurship policies.

The cooperation further includes organising interactive events and dialogue sessions focusing on innovative financing opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to directly engage with investors and business support platforms.

Additionally, members of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council will gain access to the Numou digital platform, benefiting from its specialised SME financing services. Both sides will also exchange marketing expertise and launch joint campaigns to promote an entrepreneurial culture among youth.

The agreement paves the way for launching joint initiatives that serve entrepreneurs through all stages of business development , from establishment to growth and expansion. It aims to further stimulate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by expanding partnerships among institutions that support SMEs.

Through coordinated awareness campaigns, and promotional efforts, the partnership will enhance outreach to young entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools needed to thrive.

This initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s vision to build a diversified, knowledge-based, and sustainable economy rooted in innovation, empowering youth to contribute to the emirate’s sustainable development and global competitiveness.