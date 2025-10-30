Dubai Municipality leads global urban governance dialogue at APCS 2025

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has cemented its leadership in shaping global urban futures through the launch of the Dubai Declaration on the Future of Urban Governance, a major global accord unveiled at the 15th Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS), hosted at Expo City Dubai.

Developed under the Mayors’ Accord initiative of Brisbane City Council, Secretariat of the APCS, and led by Dubai Municipality, the Declaration sets a unified framework for international cooperation on inclusive, sustainable, and urban governance driven by innovation and digital transformation, with a focus on placing people at the center of all key projects and initiatives.

The Dubai Declaration identifies four global focus areas where municipalities can deliver outsized impact, all of which align with Dubai Municipality’s strategic vision and ongoing initiatives: digital transformation, urban leadership futures and economic governance, quality of life, and environmental solutions.

All these pillars align with Dubai Municipality’s strategic vision and ongoing initiatives to manage and advance municipal operations in the emirate, positioning Dubai as a leading city in sustainability and quality of life within an integrated urban system that places people at its core, meets their needs, and enhances the city’s resilience and readiness to adapt to future challenges.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the city’s leading role in shaping the global urban agenda: “Dubai continues to serve as a model of foresight-driven governance, shaping cities where sustainability, technology, and human well-being converge. The Dubai Declaration provides a practical blueprint for city leaders worldwide to exchange experiences, test solutions, and scale what works, ensuring that cities are not only future-ready but future-shaping.”

He added, “At Dubai Municipality, we remain committed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for municipal excellence and urban development. This commitment extends to fostering international cooperation aimed at improving urban life worldwide, making Dubai a model future city that upholds the highest urban standards and delivers exceptional quality of life and living.”

Dubai Municipality is embedding digital twin technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analytics into its operations to create smarter, more transparent services.

In tandem with the Declaration, Dubai Municipality launched its inaugural global foresight publication, The Proactive Municipality: Shaping the Future through Foresight-Driven Signals. The report introduces the Proactive Municipality Guide, a practical, signal-based model designed to help cities anticipate emerging challenges, pilot transformative ideas, and scale citizen-centric solutions that are adaptive, data-driven, and future-fit.

Dubai Municipality’s leadership in drafting and launching the Dubai Declaration underscores the emirate’s role as a trusted convener of international dialogue on urban futures. The accord supports key pillars of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and contributes to the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).