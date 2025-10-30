Artificial Intelligence: key driver of real estate growth in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s real estate sector has witnessed a qualitative leap in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance decision-making processes for investors, buyers, and sellers alike, while improving data and price transparency across the market.

Experts and industry specialists confirm that AI has become a fundamental tool for saving time and effort in property searches, increasing pricing accuracy, and facilitating market comparisons. It also offers interactive services that significantly enhance the customer experience.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that AI stands out as one of the most transformative technologies shaping the future of real estate.

“Artificial intelligence provides advanced tools for data analysis, informed decision-making, innovative real estate services, and foresight into market trends,” Al Shamsi said.

He added that, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate is progressing confidently towards strengthening its digital ecosystem and entering a new era of comprehensive smart transformation.

“Sharjah has successfully attracted investors from various countries and residents from around the world. The ongoing development of digital and smart services will make it easier for them to invest and strengthen their confidence in the market,” he noted.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the department views AI as a strategic opportunity to enhance its services by studying global best practices and exploring how to employ the technology in real estate analytics, service delivery, process simplification, and operational efficiency, all contributing to a better customer experience and greater market transparency.

He further highlighted that investing in advanced technologies is a central pillar of Sharjah’s business environment development strategy. “The integration of AI will enhance Sharjah’s competitiveness as a safe and attractive real estate investment destination,” he said, reaffirming the department’s commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements in line with the emirate’s goals for digital transformation and a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Majd AlZaiem, Executive Director at Al Marwan Development, underscored the growing importance of AI in real estate and property development. He revealed that the company launched the “District 11” project, the first in the UAE to be designed using artificial intelligence. Upon its completion in 2029, it will be the first project to be fully operated and managed by AI. The development will comprise 11 buildings spanning a total area of 3.5 million square feet.

“We provided AI with 700 exterior design options for the project and adopted 11 final designs. The technology also handled internal studies for entrances, exits, and parking, which will accommodate 3,000 vehicles,” AlZaiem explained.

Meanwhile, Jamal Al Shawish, Head of Sales and Marketing at IFA Hotels and Resorts, highlighted several AI applications already implemented by the company.

These include developing scenarios for residential units based on view and size prior to project launch, classifying potential clients, and analysing customer feedback to identify concerns related to pricing, financing, or fees.

He also noted the company’s use of predictive maintenance powered by AI to reduce unplanned breakdowns and downtime costs, alongside automation of sales and customer service operations.