Saqr Ghobash, Azerbaijan's Speaker of Milli Majlis discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Dr. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan, as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, leading an FNC delegation.

During the meeting, Ghobash expressed his appreciation to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their warm welcome and generous hospitality.

He commended the excellent organisation of the International Parliamentary Conference, highlighting its significance in reinforcing constitutional experience, stability, and the rule of law.

Ghobash emphasised the depth and strength of the bilateral relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan, noting the growing economic and trade ties between the two nations, particularly following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in September 2025. The agreement, he said, has helped boost non-oil trade between the UAE and Azerbaijan to US$2.4 billion in 2024, marking a 43% increase compared to 2023.

He also praised the expansion of mutual investments and cooperation in green energy and climate action, especially with the UAE hosting COP28 and Azerbaijan preparing to host COP29.

He further underlined the importance of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parliaments in May 2025, describing it as a vital framework for strengthening parliamentary partnership, enhancing coordination in regional and international parliamentary forums, and facilitating the exchange of delegations and legislative expertise.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing cultural cooperation between the two countries as a bridge for cultural dialogue and people-to-people connection.

He reiterated the UAE’s full support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed optimism that continued positive developments would bolster security, stability, and prosperity across the Caucasus.

Dr. Sahiba welcomed Saqr Ghobash and his accompanying delegation, expressing her appreciation for the FNC’s participation in the international parliamentary conference.

She affirmed the National Assembly’s keenness to continue developing cooperation and parliamentary partnership with the UAE through the exchange of expertise and experiences in areas serving the joint interests of both nations.