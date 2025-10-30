ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi receives prestigious international recognition at C&IT Awards 2025

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, has been awarded Best Venue (Rest of the World) in the Supplier category at the prestigious 2025 C&IT Awards.

These globally recognised awards celebrate excellence in the performance of destinations within the business and leisure tourism industries.

This accolade highlights ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s leadership in delivering a seamless, integrated experience under one roof. The centre offers world-class innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability, supported by its state-of-the-art infrastructure spanning over 153,000 square metres of versatile event spaces. In 2024, the venue successfully hosted more than 205 events and welcomed over 2.4 million visitors, reinforcing its role as a major driver of economic and tourism growth in Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, commented, “We are proud that ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has received this prestigious global award, reflecting the trust of international partners and confirming Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global capital for events and business. This achievement reflects the vision of our wise leadership and their unwavering support, along with our ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional experiences that boost the emirate’s competitiveness on the world stage.”

He added, “We will continue to invest in our infrastructure, digital solutions, and integrated services to strengthen ADNEC Group’s role as a key driver of the national economy and a strategic partner in realising Abu Dhabi’s future vision.”

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is the first events venue in the Middle East to operate entirely on clean energy, setting a new standard for environmental leadership in the region. This milestone underscores ADNEC Group’s commitment to sustainability and supporting the UAE’s net zero goals.

The centre plays a crucial role in supporting national industrial and economic sectors while attracting foreign investment and global companies to Abu Dhabi. This success is driven by ADNEC Group’s integrated business ecosystem, which includes Capital Hospitality, Tourism 365, Capital 360, and Capital Protocol, all working together to deliver comprehensive services under one roof to the highest international standards.

ADNEC Group remains dedicated to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision for economic diversification and sustainable development, enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness on the global events stage, and cementing its position as a premier destination for business, investment, and tourism worldwide.

The C&IT Awards are among the most significant specialised awards in the global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector. They are widely regarded by event organisers, global corporations, and investors as a key benchmark when selecting destinations and strategic partners for major international conferences and exhibitions.