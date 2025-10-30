Dubai Humanitarian hosts advanced masterclass on humanitarian importation & customs

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Humanitarian, as part of the IMPACCT Working Group (Importation and Customs Clearance Together), alongside Dubai Customs, HELP Logistics, UNCTAD, and DP-DHL, hosted an Advanced Masterclass on Importation & Customs for Humanitarian Response at its Knowledge & Development Centre (KDC).

Bringing together over 25 professionals from 12 leading humanitarian organizations and across 13 countries, the three-day event served as a platform to strengthen expertise across the full importation lifecycle. Designed to foster peer learning and practical application, the sessions covered key topics including compliance and customs requirements, mitigation of operational challenges, and the legal responsibilities of shippers and consignees.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “Since the very beginning, Dubai Humanitarian has been part of the IMPACCT Group, and we take pride in working alongside our partners to enhance aid movement across the borders especially in emergency situations by granting more efficient humanitarian assistance to those in need. This collaboration enables the exchange of best practices across the sector, in line with our ongoing efforts to build a Global Safety Net. Through the Knowledge and Development Center, Dubai Humanitarian is not only the world’s largest humanitarian hub, but also a global leader in capacity-building and learning and creating alliances among crucial actors such as National Customs, which can impact the humanitarian action.”

Virginie Bohl, Coordinator of IMPACCT Group, said, “Importation and customs processes are among the most complex aspects of humanitarian logistics, often determining how quickly and efficiently aid reaches those in need. Through our work, we are promoting collaboration between the humanitarian community, customs authorities, and local actors. In this advanced masterclass, we equip humanitarian professionals with the tools, insights, and partnerships required to navigate today’s challenges with greater agility and impact.”

The program also featured case studies, scenario analyses, and a field visit to Dubai Customs, where participants observed customs procedures in action. This hands-on component highlighted the United Arab Emirates and Dubai’s collaborative approach, and Dubai’ Humanitarian’s continued commitment to proactively support the international humanitarian community.

Participants also explored the growing role of innovative digital tools in facilitating efficient and transparent importation processes for humanitarian aid, including the Humanitarian Logistics Databank and other platforms such as ASYREC, which enhance transparency, coordination, and response speed in global humanitarian operations.

The Advanced Masterclass on Importation & Customs for Humanitarian Response marks another milestone in Dubai Humanitarian’s continuous commitment to empower professionals, increase operational efficiency, and advance global humanitarian impact.