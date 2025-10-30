Dubai Resilience Centre signs strategic MoUs to strengthen emergency preparedness, resilience

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Resilience Centre today, at Emirates Towers, signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the National Center of Meteorology, Dubai Land Department (DLD), and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU).

The MoUs aim to enhance the emirate’s readiness and strengthen the efficiency and resilience of its emergency response systems.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that the strategic partnerships reflect a strong spirit of collaboration between local, federal, and academic institutions, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global model for resilience, one that turns challenges into opportunities, and drives a sustainable future.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor noted that the city’s readiness stems from long-term planning, institutional integration, and investment in national talent. He also said that resilience extends beyond crisis management to anticipating future changes, adapting to global trends, and continuously enhancing systems to safeguard development and national achievements.

The MoUs seek to unify efforts and promote institutional integration among national entities by developing cooperation in crisis and disaster preparedness, building human capacity, sharing data and information, and conducting joint studies and research. These efforts will support decision-making and improve response efficiency at both operational and strategic levels.

The MoU with Dubai Land Department aims to strengthen cooperation in developing resilience standards for the real estate sector and enhancing operational readiness through digital system integration and risk-related data exchange, along with sustainable urban planning.

The MoU with the National Center of Meteorology focuses on collaboration in early warning systems, analysis of meteorological and climate risks, and the exchange of technical expertise and data to enable faster and more effective responses.

The MoU with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University establishes a partnership to launch a ‘Resilience Diploma’, and to design and implement specialised academic and training programmes in resilience, crisis management, artificial intelligence, and climate change, alongside joint research initiatives to support future policy-making.

The Dubai Resilience Centre will continue broadening its strategic partnerships across government, academic, and private sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global leader in developing resilient and sustainable systems that can effectively navigate crises and pave the way for a safer, more stable future.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Omar Bushahab, Director- General of the Dubai Land Department; Dr Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Center of Meteorology; Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; and Ahmed Ateeq Bourguiba, CEO of the Dubai Resilience Centre.