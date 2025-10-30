Ruler of Ajman receives ‘Dubai Endowment Sign’ awarded to Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation

AJMAN, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received at the Ruler’s Court a delegation from the Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation (ِAwqaf Dubai), headed by Essa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid said that endowment projects represent one of the main pillars of social development in the UAE, providing vital support for education, healthcare, social care, and other sectors that benefit society at large.

He noted that endowment work in the UAE has evolved into a pioneering model admired across the Islamic world, thanks to the nation’s vision that makes generosity and social solidarity core principles of national development.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the innovative and sustainable endowment projects implemented by the Dubai Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation, which play a key role in empowering humanitarian work and channeling endowment revenues to charitable causes and community needs.

He emphasised that “Awqaf Dubai” continues to lead in promoting the culture of endowment and raising public awareness of its importance through creative initiatives and projects that have helped establish the concept of endowment as a sustainable development model dedicated to human welfare.

During the meeting, he reviewed a presentation on the foundation’s ongoing endowment projects and their contributions to supporting education and healthcare, particularly through sustainable initiatives that assist students in their educational journeys and provide medical aid to hundreds of patients in need.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi received the “Dubai Endowment Sign”, awarded by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, part of Dubai Endowments, to the Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation. The honour recognises the foundation’s leading role in developing and supporting both traditional and innovative endowment initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, praised the outstanding achievements of the Dubai Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation and its pioneering role in advancing and diversifying the endowment system to serve various segments of society. He emphasised that cooperation among national institutions reinforces the concept of federal integration and aligns with the UAE’s vision to strengthen social cohesion and solidarity.