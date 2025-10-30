Arab Youth Centre concludes 4th Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, the centre's 4th Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme has concluded in Abu Dhabi, celebrating 46 graduates from 13 Arab countries.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated, during the ceremony, the UAE's vision to equip Arab youth with the tools and knowledge to responsibly represent their countries.

Organised in partnership with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the programme focused on economic diplomacy and international trade, providing training in global trade policies, economic agreements and managing multilateral economic negotiations.