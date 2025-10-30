DCD, Department of Health launch ‘Degayeg’ initiative to encourage daily physical activity

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD), in close collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), has launched “Degayeg”, a community initiative aimed at inspiring individuals to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.

Recognising the vital role of physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the initiative encourages individuals across the community to incorporate just a few minutes of movement into their daily routines - whether at home, work, school or anywhere within their community.

Degayeg aims to drive a lasting and sustainable shift in daily behaviors by making physical activity a natural, accessible and enjoyable part of everyday life. The initiative will raise awareness of the many benefits of regular movement, while promoting physical, mental, and social well-being.

Throughout the remainder of the year, a diverse program of community-based activities will take place across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, catering to a wide range of ages, abilities and interests. Activities will include short walks, stretching exercises, neighborhood group activities, family-friendly sports events, and youth-focused programs. These events are inclusive and accessible, welcoming everyone in the community - from children and youth, elderly, people of determination, and individuals with varying levels of fitness or experience in sports.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at DCD, said: “The Degayeg initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life in Abu Dhabi by fostering a more active, healthy, and connected community. It encourages individuals to dedicate just a few minutes of their day to movement - whether through walking, light exercises, or community participation. These simple steps can make a remarkable difference in a person’s health, happiness, and engagement with society.”

“Through Degayeg, we aim to increase physical activity levels and empower individuals to adopt sustainable, healthy habits. The initiative serves as an open invitation for everyone to join in building a more health-conscious and active community," he added.

Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director, Healthy Living at the Department of Health, said: “This initiative marks an important step in fostering a culture of movement and empowering everyone in the emirate to lead longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. To make meaningful progress and realize the emirate’s vision of becoming one of the world’s healthiest and most active cities, we must continue championing efforts like this - initiatives that are genuinely rooted in the needs of our communities. It is essential that we create equitable access to fitness opportunities for every individual, and we remain fully committed to supporting this important endeavor.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that adults engage in 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week to promote health and mitigate health risks associated with physical inactivity. This recommendation is supported by global evidence demonstrating that even moderate levels of physical activity can significantly improve cardiovascular health, boost mental well-being, and reduce the risk of chronic NCDs.

According to findings from DCD’s third Abu Dhabi Sports and Physical Activity Survey, physical activity levels across the emirate have continued to improve. The proportion of individuals meeting WHO’s recommendations have risen from 36% in the first survey to 53% in the latest round. Likewise, the share of children and adolescents engaging in at least 60 minutes of daily activity has increased to 12.5%. These results showcase the positive impact of existing community-based initiatives - progress that Degayeg seeks to build upon by encouraging residents to make daily movement a lasting part of their lifestyle.

Residents can register and explore weekend events and programs through DCD’s digital platforms @DCDAbuDhabi selecting activities suited to their age, fitness level, and schedules. All residents of Abu Dhabi are invited to participate and contribute to building a healthier, happier, and more connected community.