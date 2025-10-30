UAE Humanitarian Ship arrives with 7,200 tonnes of food, shelter, medical aid for Gaza, as part of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

AL ARISH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Humanitarian Ship carrying 7,200 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies has arrived at the Port of Al Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, ahead of its transfer to the Gaza Strip to help meet urgent humanitarian needs.

The shipment is part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian air and sea bridge supporting the fraternal Palestinian people.

The vessel, dispatched under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carries diverse food items along with shelter and medical aid aimed at alleviating the severe humanitarian crisis faced by Gaza’s residents.

The shipment and logistics operation were coordinated in partnership with several UAE charitable and humanitarian organisations, reflecting the nation’s unified efforts and rapid response to deliver emergency relief to civilians in the Strip.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s continuing humanitarian support for the Palestinian people, underscoring the country’s commitment to alleviating suffering, providing essential needs, and strengthening humanitarian response mechanisms. It reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast dedication to its humanitarian principles, supporting just causes and aiding those affected by crises worldwide.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 embodies the UAE’s vision of extending a helping hand during emergencies and disasters through integrated efforts across its humanitarian institutions, in line with the nation’s enduring values of generosity, solidarity, and compassion.