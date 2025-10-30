Sharjah Crown Prince chairs 3rd meeting of Energy Council

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Energy Council, chaired, on Thursday, the Council’s third meeting, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Petroleum Department.

The meeting was held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the items on its agenda related to the energy sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, including plans to develop various areas of energy and water, as well as the strategies and general policies governing this vital sector, which underpins all development projects.

The discussions also focused on advancing the sector in line with the highest international standards of sustainability and environmental preservation.

The Council reviewed a number of proposed future projects related to solar energy, energy storage, and the supply of power to data centres across the emirate, all of which contribute to sustainable development across multiple sectors. It also examined development plans for the Hadiba Field, which align with efforts to enhance and diversify the Emirate’s energy projects, a cornerstone in supporting growth and broadening energy sources.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a proposed future legislation allowing electricity generation from rooftop systems at the consumer–producer level, as well as a waste-to-energy project that would contribute to the provision of clean energy and support the development of various developmental and community projects within this vital sector.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Petroleum Department; Saeed Baljiu Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of the Sharjah Finance Department; Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa, Secretary-General of the Energy Council; and Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation.