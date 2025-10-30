European Central Bank keeps interest rate at 2%

FRANKFURT, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) - The European Central Bank held its deposit facility rate at 2% on Thursday for the third consecutive meeting.

In a statement, the ECB said, “The Governing Council today decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. Inflation remains close to the 2% medium-term target and the Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged. The economy has continued to grow despite the challenging global environment. The robust labour market, solid private sector balance sheets and the Governing Council’s past interest rate cuts remain important sources of resilience. However, the outlook is still uncertain, owing particularly to ongoing global trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.”

The Governing Council stressed determination to ensure that inflation stabilises at its 2% target in the medium term. It will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance. In particular, the Governing Council’s interest rate decisions will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook and the risks surrounding it, in light of the incoming economic and financial data, as well as the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. The Governing Council is not pre-committing to a particular rate path.