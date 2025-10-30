UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Bahamas to discuss strengthening ties

NASSAU, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hazza Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, met with the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, at the headquarters of the government in the capital, Nassau, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations.

Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the Hon. Prime Minister Davis, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of The Bahamas.

For his part, the Hon. Prime Minister Davis conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

During his visit to Nassau, Al Kaabi participated in ‘Bahamas Diplomatic Week 2025’. He held meetings with a number of ministers on the sidelines of the event, to explore areas of cooperation between the UAE and The Bahamas and ways to develop them to serve the shared aspirations of both countries and peoples.