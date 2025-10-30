Saif Alblooshi adds another gold for UAE at Asian Youth Games; raises medal tally to seven

MANAMA, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saif Alblooshi, on Thursday, secured another gold for the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain after a strong showing in the -48kg division.

Aysha Aljneibi took silver in the -63 kg category, while Hneen Alkhoori (-57 kg), Abdulaziz Alakidi (-69 kg), and Ghala Al Hammadi (-48 kg) claimed bronze.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team finished its campaign with seven medals in total, including two gold, two silver, and three bronze. On Wednesday, the opening day of the jiu-jitsu competitions, Obaid Al Ketbi won gold in the -56kg division, while Salem Alqubaisi secured silver in the -62kg category.

The jiu-jitsu competition at the Games concluded today, with the UAE topping the medal standings ahead of the Republic of Korea in second and Kazakhstan in third.

Fahad Mohammed Salem Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, attended the competition and met with the athletes along with the coaching and administrative staff.

He congratulated the team on their achievements and expressed his pride in their performances, noting that their efforts reflect the sporting values and national spirit that define the people of the UAE.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, stated that the team’s results reflect the nation’s leadership vision and its ongoing support for Emirati sports.

“The impressive performances we’re seeing today highlight the rapid progress of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and the success of the programmes implemented by academies and clubs to nurture talent and create a strong competitive environment,” he said.

“We are confident our athletes will continue to perform with the same commitment and determination in future competitions to achieve even greater results.”

Gold medallist Saif Alblooshi said, “Competing in a championship of this size gives us valuable experience against different styles and schools of jiu-jitsu. The atmosphere was highly competitive and full of energy. I’m grateful to the Federation for the trust placed in us to represent the UAE, and today’s result motivates me to keep improving.”

