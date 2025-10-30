Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts on Jubail Island

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today officially inaugurated the Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi — the first global academy of its kind outside Europe dedicated to the classical art of horsemanship. The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

During the opening, H.H. Sheikh Mansour toured ADREA’s facilities, including the Furussiya Gallery, which houses one of the world’s largest curated collections — featuring over 173 rare artefacts and artworks spanning more than 2,000 years. The collection documents the evolution of equestrian arts across Eastern and Western civilisations, reflecting the deep and enduring bond between humans and horses.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also visited the UAE’s first saddle-making atelier, where he viewed demonstrations of saddle design, production and maintenance. He was briefed on how traditional craftsmanship is being integrated with modern techniques to advance this specialised art and strengthen the UAE’s standing in the field.

The tour included the Equestrian Library, the first of its kind in the region and among the largest worldwide, housing over 14,000 books and rare manuscripts. The library serves as a major knowledge hub for academic research and collaboration with international institutions and libraries, providing a key reference for scholars and enthusiasts of equestrian heritage.

Sheikh Mansour further viewed a variety of equestrian tools, alongside a special artwork depicting the Academy’s forty horses — a symbol of the project’s identity and its inspiration drawn from the noble Emirati traditions of horsemanship.

The inauguration was attended by H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and equestrian specialists.

ADREA is the fifth academy globally dedicated to classical horsemanship and the first outside Europe. It marks a milestone in the preservation and promotion of this centuries-old art form, bringing it to the Arab world through Abu Dhabi — blending academic training, artistic performance and the authentic values of Arab equestrian culture.

The new academy reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital of culture and creativity, reflecting the UAE’s continued leadership in safeguarding and promoting human heritage.

The opening ceremony featured a distinguished performance uniting, for the first time, the world’s five major classical equestrian schools — with teams from Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, and the United Arab Emirates. The show presented an artistic tableau celebrating the shared legacy of equestrian traditions from East and West and marking the return of classical horsemanship to its Arab roots — from Abu Dhabi.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and ADREA Vice Chair, said: “This project embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE leadership’s commitment to preserving the nation’s cultural and human heritage. Horsemanship is deeply woven into our national identity and aesthetic. Through this landmark institution, Abu Dhabi continues to revive the concept of horsemanship as a refined cultural art that unites heritage with creativity, education, and knowledge.”

Located amid the mangroves of Jubail Island, ADREA extends across 65,000 square metres, featuring a range of integrated cultural and educational facilities that express the essence of classical horsemanship — including the Furussiya Gallery, the Equestrian Library, and the UAE’s first equestrian saddle-making atelier.

The Academy offers advanced training programmes in classical equestrian arts for professional and highly skilled riders, following a rigorous academic curriculum that emphasises precision, harmony, and artistic discipline in line with international standards.

It also includes a junior academy, introducing children to the fundamentals of horsemanship and instilling in them the noble values of this art within a safe and interactive learning environment.