Saif bin Zayed, Bahraini Interior Minister witness closing of ISALEX 3.0 Exercise

MANAMA, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the conclusion of the third joint ISALEX 3.0 exercise, organised by the International Security Alliance (ISA) with the participation of nine member states.

The closing ceremony was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE, and Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with several ministers, senior security officials, and representatives from the participating nations.

Over several days, the exercise presented sophisticated operational scenarios tackling human trafficking and arms smuggling, employing artificial intelligence systems and digital simulations to recreate methods used in organised crime and to address cross-border security threats. The objective was to enhance the alliance members’ ability to coordinate effectively and respond swiftly to emerging challenges. The program also included on-ground tactical movements involving police vehicles, forces, and aircraft, simulating real-life security operations.

Held across three intensive days, ISALEX 3.0 featured participation from the UAE, Bahrain, France, Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Senegal, Singapore, and Morocco, in addition to representatives from law enforcement agencies, technical and tactical specialists, and rapid response, air, and communications units. The exercise also included specialised police teams for land and maritime operations, air support wings, drone teams, special task forces, and K9 police units, among other support divisions.

Throughout the exercise, participating teams carried out meticulously designed scenarios with exceptional precision and professionalism, reflected in the high degree of coordination, teamwork, and execution across all operational stages. Their performance highlighted a state of high readiness and operational excellence, demonstrating efficiency in adapting to diverse and evolving security environments.

The event concluded with participants emphasizing the need to capitalize on modern technologies and artificial intelligence to advance joint security initiatives, while expanding training programs and knowledge exchange among alliance members to strengthen collective preparedness for future security challenges.

The International Security Alliance serves as a global platform for security and crime prevention cooperation. Founded to promote the exchange of expertise and coordination of international efforts in addressing modern security threats, the Alliance supports its members through a range of initiatives and training programs, helping to build institutional capacities and devise innovative strategies to combat crime and reinforce global security.