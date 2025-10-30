12th MEFMA CONFEX & Awards 2025 opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) successfully inaugurated the 12th edition of MEFMA CONFEX & Awards 2025, at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai, and marking a major milestone as MEFMA celebrates 15 years of empowering the FM industry with the unveiling of its new brand identity.

The opening day brought together over 500 participants, including leaders from 12 countries, government representatives, and FM experts all joining to celebrate MEFMA’s transformative journey and the evolution of the FM sector in the region.

This year’s edition marks a milestone as MEFMA celebrates 15 years of advancing FM excellence across the region. As part of this celebration, a refreshed brand identity and special 15th-anniversary emblem were unveiled, a visual representation of the organization’s journey of growth, innovation, and collaboration over the past decade and a half. It mirrors MEFMA’s evolution from a visionary idea in 2009 into a leading regional platform representing more than 3,000 FM professionals and 150 corporate members. The new logo reflects a commitment to sustainability, progress, and community, with a design inspired by the balance between the built environment and the natural world. It also embodies a legacy of progress while underscoring a forward-looking vision to continue shaping the future of the FM industry across the Middle East.

In a collaborative report developed with Frost & Sullivan, MEFMA highlights that the facilities management sector is experiencing rapid growth, with the GCC market valued at approximately USD 54.6 billion and projected to reach USD 72 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, underscoring its position as one of the region’s most promising industries, Jamal Lootah mentioned in his keynote speech.

The opening ceremony also witnessed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by Jamal Lootah, President of MEFMA - one with Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, and another with Khalid Al Ammar, Assistant Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The agreements aim to strengthen regional collaboration in training, accreditation, and knowledge exchange to further develop professional standards in facilities management across the GCC. They will also support joint initiatives designed to enhance workforce capabilities, promote sustainability, and align FM practices with national development agendas.

Day One continued with dynamic discussions highlighting how global standards, digital transformation, and sustainability are redefining the future of facilities management. Speakers emphasised that the industry is moving beyond maintenance toward a model that integrates technology, data intelligence, and human capital development as core enablers of value creation. The sessions also reinforced the need to align regional FM practices with international frameworks, ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, and resilience across the built environment, as well as preparing a workforce capable of managing the smart, sustainable cities of tomorrow.

Jamal Lootah, President of MEFMA, said: “Facilities management has evolved into a strategic force that supports every aspect of urban life, from sustainability and innovation to safety and community wellbeing. The sector’s role today extends far beyond maintenance; it is about shaping smarter environments, optimising resource efficiency, and ensuring the resilience of the built environment in an era of rapid urban growth. As we mark 15 years of MEFMA’s journey, this platform continues to strengthen the dialogue between government, industry, and experts, ensuring that FM remains a cornerstone of sustainable urban development across the Middle East. Together, we are building the foundations for cities that are not only efficient, but truly livable for generations to come.”

The three-day event continues tomorrow with the B2B Arena and FM Consultation Hub, offering focused networking and expert advisory sessions, and will conclude on 30 October with the prestigious MEFMA Awards Gala Dinner, celebrating excellence and innovation in facilities management across the Middle East.

