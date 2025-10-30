Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra HQ

FUJAIRAH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has underscored the importance of music as a shared human value and a universal language that fosters communication and understanding among the world’s peoples and cultures.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed made the remarks while inaugurating the new headquarters of the Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra, located at the Al Taif Business Centre in Fujairah. The event was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for the cultural and artistic sectors, lauding the initiatives that contribute to the growth of creative industries in Fujairah and across the UAE.

In his opening remarks, Salem Al Falahi, Director of the Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra, said that the Crown Prince’s patronage and support for launching the orchestra and opening its headquarters represent a major step forward for the music and arts sector in the emirate. He added that the initiative enhances Fujairah’s position as a regional hub for the arts in all their forms, and provides strong momentum for the development of music both in the Arab world and internationally.

The inauguration programme included a series of musical performances presented by members of the orchestra’s teaching staff and students.

The event was also attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, along with a number of directors and officials from the cultural sector in the emirate.