Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025 opens in Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 7th edition of the “Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025” has officially opened to the public at Expo Al Dhaid. This year’s edition features participation from around 60 major companies and 200 brands specialising in camping, outdoor equipment and marine excursions.

Launched with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, the five-day event is one of the leading platforms for camping, adventure and outdoor entertainment activities in the UAE and the wider region.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with several board members.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, as well as senior officials and representatives from Al Dhaid’s government entities.

Following the official inauguration, dignitaries and attendees toured the exhibition’s various stands and display areas, which span a total of 2,800 square metres across indoor and outdoor zones. Exhibitors provided detailed briefings on their latest offerings and products showcased during this year’s event.

The exhibition features a selection of more than 10,000 products, offering essential equipment and supplies for camping and outdoor sports. It highlights integrated solutions and high-quality gear designed to enhance the adventure tourism experience.

Al Owais said that the exhibition reflects the successful implementation of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic vision to stimulate economic activity in the Central Region.

He noted that the exhibition serves as an effective business enabler and incubator for SMEs operating in the adventure sector, providing them with opportunities to showcase their innovations and expand their market reach.

For his part, Al Midfa stated that the strong turnout at this year’s edition underscores the exhibition’s position as a premier hub for off-roading, adventure and safari enthusiasts, combining professional opportunities with family-oriented leisure experiences.

A highlight of this year’s edition is the unveiling of a fully electric vehicle designed specifically for off-road, adventure and camping activities. The event also showcases advanced technologies for outdoor sports, hunting and fishing gear, consolidating its status as a leading regional platform for the growing outdoor recreation market.

In addition, participating companies are presenting exhibition-exclusive offers and discounts, complemented by a range of outdoor entertainment activities, including live automotive and motorcycle demonstrations, further enhancing the event’s commercial appeal and visitor engagement.