SIBF 2025 set to be celebration of global voices

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025, set to be held from 5th to 16th November at Expo Centre Sharjah, promises an exciting blend of new features and events that will enrich its status as one of the largest and most prestigious book fairs worldwide.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and under the theme “Between You and a Book”, this 44th edition has an expansive cultural and literary agenda designed to deepen visitor engagement with literature and culture in innovative and interactive ways.

Among the new highlights is the introduction of the “Pop-Up Academy,” an interactive platform featuring numerous sessions led by influencers and specialists of literature, media, art, and technology. This initiative aims to broaden cultural conversations and inspire participation in creative disciplines.

Another addition to this year’s itinerary is the UK’s renowned “Poetry Pharmacy,” an inventive concept that offers visitors personalised prescriptions of poetry, delivered in bilingual Arabic and English bottles that transform poetry into a playful and therapeutic experience.

For the first time, SIBF 2025 will also host a dedicated “Podcast Station,” capturing the region’s growing digital audio culture. Visitors can engage with popular Arabic podcast programmes like “Asmar”, “Jolan”, “Karakpodcast”, “Kirsi Al Ithnayn”, “Takhayyal”, and “Arab Cast”. This station provides live recording opportunities and interactions with podcast hosts, blending traditional literary formats with contemporary media trends.

The cultural programme further celebrates creative writing through the “Poetry Corner,” which will host a series of “Poetry Nights,” showcasing multi-lingual voices in Arabic, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Tagalog, Malayalam, as well as the new additions of Greek and Russian.

Among the featured poets are Hamad Al Braidi from Qatar, a cultural icon known for his blend of traditional and contemporary poetry, who has been a prominent voice in Qatari literature, and Hamad Al Saeed, a Kuwaiti poet known for his significant contributions to contemporary Arabic poetry and is recognised among the prominent literary figures in the region.

The line-up also includes Saeed Al Mani’ of Saudi Arabia, acclaimed for his Arabic poetry; Siozou Danai from Greece, renowned for her multilingual and wide-ranging work; Saara Ali, a Canadian poet of Congolese origin based in Dubai; and Ataul Haq Qasmi, a Pakistani literary stalwart with over 20 books and a career as a playwright and television executive.

Syed Suleman Gilani, also from Pakistan, is celebrated for his ghazals and satire that have made him a household name in South Asian literary circles. From Russia, Mikhail Levantovskiy and Maxim Zamshev bring sharp explorations of urban life through poetry and novels, and Luna Sicat Cleto from the Philippines enriches the programme with her bilingual poetry and academic insights. K. Satchidanandan, a respected Indian poet and cultural activist, adds further depth with his works in Malayalam and English.

The SBA Community Book Club Sessions debuting at SIBF25 will feature readers in lively, in-person dialogues with acclaimed authors Banu Mushtaq, the 2025 International Booker Prize-winning writer of "Heart Lamp", and Jeffrey Mason, the founder and bestselling author behind ‘Hear Your Story’, advocating for personal storytelling.

SIBF will also host the 4th edition of the “Thriller Festival” from 8th to 11th November, in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York; and a highlight will be “Murder at the Majlis,” an interactive murder mystery play scheduled for 8th November.

Commissioned by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), this production brings together local creative talents including writer Bhoomika Ghaghada, editor Fatima AlJarman, and director Tarun Shyam. The performance involves students from the American University of Sharjah and is produced by the Sharjah-based agency Street FZC, blending Emirati culture with immersive storytelling.

