'General Pension Authority' cuts completion time for three core services

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has streamlined procedures and reduced administrative burdens for three of its most-used services on the Ma’ashi digital platform: Employers Registration, Registration of an Insured Employee, and Application for End of Service (Civil).

This shift eliminates unnecessary steps and redefines the customer’s role from creating requests to simply reviewing and approving them, easing cognitive and administrative effort. It aligns with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and the principles of the UAE Promise for Future Services.

With this approach, GPSSA aims to reduce the number of steps, remove unnecessary applications, documents and visits, and transform services into proactive, fully integrated digital journeys.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector, said, “GPSSA is removing unnecessary steps while maintaining governance and transparency, improving flexibility and efficiency in service delivery, and raising customer satisfaction, in line with national visions and programmes to eliminate government bureaucracy.”

She noted that “employers will no longer need to create new requests; instead, they will review data received automatically and approve it. The goal is to provide services that are swift and accurate, with clear timelines for completion.”

She added that these services cover all government entities under the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), private-sector companies registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and all UAE nationals employed under their respective systems.

The number of required documents for “Employers Registration” has been reduced from six to three. When a UAE national joins an organisation, the employer receives an automatic notification with pre-populated registration data. The authorised representative reviews the information, adds any supplementary details, and approves the request. The process is completed in less than one working day.

“Employers Registration” remains the first and most essential step, as the Registration of an insured employee cannot be completed until the employer is registered with GPSSA.

In the “Registration of an Insured Employee service,” the previous requirement for employers to complete and upload the Start Service Form and attachments for each new employee has been removed. Employee data is now automatically received from the FAHR or the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The employer receives an automatic notification to review and approve the data and needs only to upload one supporting document. Registration is completed in under a day.

The “Apply for End of Service (Civil)” service has also been fully automated. The disbursement process, which previously required multiple documents, approvals and lengthy verification of contributions and entitlements, has been replaced by a digital workflow. GPSSA now receives the data electronically, proactively calculates entitlements, and sends an electronic notification to the employer for review and digital approval.