Serbia draws inspiration from UAE Government, launches first Smart Service Centre

DUBAI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Governments of the UAE and Serbia have inaugurated the first Smart Government Service Centre in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

The centre draws inspiration from the UAE’s pioneering model in developing comprehensive government services and is part of the strategic partnership between the two governments in government modernisation, experience exchange, and institutional development.

The Smart Service Centre in Belgrade offers more than 13 key government services and serves over 1,000 customers daily through an integrated digital system that connects various government entities across Serbia.

The centre has been designed with a modern approach that aligns with the needs of the community, reflecting the government’s vision to enhance the quality of life and improve customer experience.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a delegation from the UAE Government, which included Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange; Eng. Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government; Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia; and Fawzia Al Tayer Almarri, Chief of the Central Services Sector at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The centre is located in the “Galerija Belgrade” complex, one of Serbia’s most prominent integrated urban developments that combines commercial and residential facilities.

Ana Brnabić, President of the National Assembly of Serbia, attending the inauguration ceremony, affirmed that the centre, developed in collaboration with the UAE Government, is the first-of-its-kind and represents a new approach and a qualitative addition to the relationship between the state and the community.

She praised the partnership with the UAE, which led to the centre’s opening as part of various government modernisation initiatives, and emphasised that the government will continue to establish similar centres across Serbia.

Lootah affirmed that this cooperation reflects the generous support of both countries' leadership and serves as an inspiring model of government relations based on the exchange of expertise and success stories, supporting comprehensive efforts to modernise government operations.

He stated that the UAE Government believes in the importance of transferring pioneering models developed by national expertise and sharing them with governments worldwide, enabling them to benefit from projects that have proven successful in improving the lives of communities.

He noted that this approach reflects the UAE’s vision of sharing best government practices globally, particularly in the fields of government empowerment and sustainable development.

Bin Taliah affirmed that the UAE’s model in developing government services has become a source of inspiration for many governments worldwide, thanks to the continuous efforts to provide easy and efficient services that ensure a high quality of life.

He added that the UAE’s government services experience is distinguished by sustainable development and the ongoing launch of pioneering national initiatives and programs, which have set an advanced model for government action aimed at serving the community, enhancing performance efficiency, and supporting proactive measures to keep pace with rapid global transformations, without stopping at any specific stage.

For his part, Al Menhali emphasised that the inauguration of the EGSC in Serbia forms part of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts in digital transformation and the exchange of government expertise.

As part of the inauguration activities, Dr. Đuro Macut, Prime Minister of Serbia, met with the UAE Government delegation to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two friendly governments.

The meeting reviewed future areas of collaboration, explored opportunities to expand partnership horizons, and exchanged expertise in the fields of administration and e-government.

The UAE delegation also held meetings with several Serbian government officials to discuss expanding cooperation and bilateral partnerships, including Snezana Paunović, Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government; Petar Janjić, Secretary-General of the Government of Serbia; and Mihailo Jovanović, Director of the Office for Information Technology and E-Government.

In May 2022, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, witnessed the signing of the bilateral government modernisation cooperation agreement between the UAE and Serbia. The agreement focuses on 13 key areas, including smart and digital government services, digital economy, science and innovation, government capacity building, government accelerators, business incubators, creative industries and tourism, education, programming, AI, government media, and the Expo 2020 experience.

Since its launch, the partnership has facilitated over 1,000 workshops and meetings and trained more than 3,000 employees.

The Government Experience Exchange Programme aims to establish a model for global cooperation in developing the government work ecosystem, identifying challenges facing governments amid rapid technological change, and shaping new approaches to address them.