Liwa International Festival opens registration for participation

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Liwa International Festival 2026 has opened registration for various services and accompanying activities ahead of the festival.

The festival will run from 12th December 2025 to 3rd January 2026, in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Miral, and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Media Network, the 23-day festival continues to cement its position as one of the region’s leading winter destinations.

Attracting a wide range of visitors, from adventure seekers and camping enthusiasts to fans of heritage sports and motor racing, the event will feature top international competitors, alongside fireworks displays, live music performances, and desert activities set against the spectacular backdrop of the Al Dhafra desert.

According to the approved schedule, registration for commercial services will open on 1st November, 2025, followed by camping reservations (both free and designated areas) on 5th November. Registration for the racing competitions will open on 15th November. The phased registration plan aims to streamline processes and ensure a smooth, integrated experience for all participants and visitors.

The committee invited all those interested in participating or reserving their spots to visit the festival’s official website and follow Liwa Sports Club’s social media accounts for the latest updates and detailed registration information.