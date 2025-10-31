TECOM Group’s nine-month net profit exceeds AED1.1 billion

DUBAI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- TECOM Group announced its financial results for the first nine months of the year, reporting nine-month revenues exceeding AED2.1 billion, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20 percent, and a net profit surpassing AED1.1 billion, marking an 18 percent YoY increase.

The results were driven by higher occupancy, increased rental rates, improved efficiencies, and continued portfolio expansion across its premium commercial and industrial assets.

EBITDA rose by 20 percent YoY to AED1.7 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 79 percent. Funds from operations (FFO) grew 16 percent YoY to AED1.5 billion, supported by enhanced performance from income-generating assets, improved revenue quality, and consistent collections.

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said, “Our robust financial and operational performance for the first nine months of 2025 reflects our agility in navigating market dynamics and our disciplined focus on delivering customer value. Our strong momentum was fuelled by the Group’s AED4.3 billion strategic expansion plan launched last year and by high demand for our premium commercial and industrial assets, as Dubai continues to rank first globally for attracting Greenfield FDI projects.”

In the third quarter, TECOM Group achieved revenues of AED724 million, reflecting 19 percent growth, and a net profit of AED373 million, up 10 percent year-on-year.

The Group also announced the completion of an AED1.6 billion investment to acquire 138 land plots spanning 33 million square feet in Dubai Industrial City, supporting robust and growing customer demand in the industrial sector.

The strategic expansion increased TECOM Group’s land lease portfolio to more than 209 million square feet and reaffirmed Dubai Industrial City’s attractiveness to manufacturing and logistics companies. It also strengthened the capacity of the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub to meet the growing needs of its existing and new customers amid the rapid expansion of the UAE’s and Dubai’s manufacturing sectors, driven by Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.

The acquisition at Dubai Industrial City in Q3 2025 brought TECOM Group’s total strategic investments to AED4.3 billion since last year, reinforcing the success of its roadmap for creating long-term shareholder value through sustainable business growth.

Underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns, TECOM Group successfully concluded its dividend policy with a final AED400 million payment for H1 2025. This final distribution brought total dividends to AED2.4 billion over three years, fulfilling the AED800 million per annum commitment announced at the Group’s 2022 listing.