Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives over 4,000 submissions from 74 countries

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) has received more than 4,000 submissions from 74 countries for its 2025-2026 edition, coinciding with its 20th anniversary.

Entries were submitted from 21 Arab countries and 53 other nations worldwide, with Chile, Iceland, and Luxembourg participating for the first time.

The Award’s Reading Panel held several meetings chaired by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the SZBA and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), to review submissions across the award’s various categories, assessing each entry for compliance with the established criteria. This key stage precedes the announcement of the longlists.

The Reading Panel comprises Dr. Muhammad Abu al Fadl Badran, poet, writer, and academic; Dr. Bilal Orfali, writer, researcher, and Professor of the Sheikh Zayed Chair in Arabic and Islamic Studies at the American University of Beirut; and Mohamed Abu Zeid, author and researcher. The meetings were also attended by Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of the ALC’s Literary Awards Department.

Dr. bin Tamim said, “The 20th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award marks a significant milestone in a journey of enduring cultural and intellectual contributions. Over the years, the award has firmly established itself as both Arab and international in scope, celebrating creativity and strengthening the presence of literature, thought, and research across diverse fields of knowledge.”

“As the Award enters its third decade, it remains dedicated to building a sustainable cultural future that reflects the UAE’s position as a hub of creativity and a pioneering environment that celebrates the written word. We believe in the power of culture to shape the future,” he added.

This year’s submissions recorded significant growth compared to the previous cycle. The Literature category received the highest number of submissions at 1,117, followed by Young Author with 892, Children’s Literature with 509, and Literary and Art Criticism with 479.

These were followed by the categories of Contribution to the Development of Nations, Translation, Arab Culture in Other Languages, Editing of Arabic Manuscripts, Publishing and Technology, and Cultural Personality of the Year.

The current edition also recorded a 12 percent increase in female participation compared to last year, highlighting the growing presence of women authors and scholars in the Arab cultural scene. Submissions from cultural and research institutions rose by 80 percent, while international participation from non-Arab countries increased by 16 percent.

Egypt led the list of countries with the highest number of submissions, followed by Morocco, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Lebanon, the UAE, and Oman. Among non-Arab countries, the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, India, Canada, Sweden, and Australia submitted the highest numbers.

Meanwhile, the Translation Grant, launched in 2018, continues to support the translation of Arabic literature into various world languages, helping to expand its global reach. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that culture serves as a bridge for human dialogue and a source of inspiration for the future.

In the coming months, the award’s longlists will be announced, followed by the judging phase across the 10 categories of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award. The 20th edition will conclude with the announcement of the winners, an event eagerly awaited by writers and readers worldwide.

Since its inception, the award has received more than 33,000 submissions from nearly 80 countries and honoured 136 laureates across its 10 categories.