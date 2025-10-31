UAE wins ‘Best International Pavilion’ at Morocco date fair for 14th consecutive year

ERFOUD, Morocco, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has won the “Best International Pavilion” award at the 14th International Date Fair in Erfoud, Morocco, marking its 14th consecutive win at the event.

The award highlights the UAE’s global leadership in developing the date palm sector and promoting agricultural innovation, reflecting its commitment to sustainable farming and food security under the guidance of its wise leadership.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, dedicated the achievement to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in appreciation of his support for the date palm sector and his vision of the palm tree as a symbol of generosity and sustainability.

He also thanked H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, for his continued guidance.

Sheikh Nahyan said the recognition reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote global food security and empower farming communities through sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award, said the UAE pavilion combined agricultural heritage with modern technology, showcasing smart irrigation, water management systems and innovations across the agricultural value chain.

He added that the pavilion served as a hub for scientific exchange, training workshops and product demonstrations, and featured premium Emirati date varieties that impressed visitors. It also fostered new international partnerships in smart and sustainable agriculture.

Dr. Zayed noted that the UAE pavilion attracted significant visitor turnout, underscoring the country’s leading role in advancing the global date industry and its ability to merge authenticity with innovation in palm cultivation and date production.