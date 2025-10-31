Minister of Justice, Mauritanian counterpart discuss judicial cooperation

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Mohamad Ould Soueydatt, Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and the accompanying delegation discussed ways to strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation.

During the meeting, held at Al Nuaimi’s office at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest aimed at enhancing partnership and international cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation was briefed on the cutting-edge digital initiatives applied within the federal judicial system, including remote litigation mechanisms, electronic case management platforms, and innovative smart services designed to improve customer experience.

The Mauritanian Minister commended the UAE’s remarkable progress in technology and legislation, underscoring the significance of strengthening collaboration to foster digital transformation in judicial institutions.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.