UAE to host major global events in November

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE will host a wide range of major international economic, health, scientific, sports and cultural events throughout November 2025, drawing significant global participation and attention.

These events reinforce the UAE’s stature as a leading global hub for business, tourism and innovation across all fields, while reflecting its influential role in shaping the future of key sectors both regionally and globally.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, one of the UAE’s most prominent cultural and heritage events, will run from 1st November 2025 to 22nd March 2026 in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. The festival highlights the humanitarian and social values of Emirati society and embodies the nation’s message of tolerance and coexistence.

ADIPEC 2025

ADIPEC 2025, the world’s largest energy event, will take place from 3rd to 6th November at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Organised by ADNOC, the event is expected to attract more than 205,000 visitors from over 172 countries, alongside 2,250 exhibiting companies and 1,800 speakers, including global industry leaders, investors, innovators and policymakers.

Arab Scout Conference

The 31st Arab Scout Conference and the 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum will be held in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 21st November, bringing together scouts and youth representatives from across the Arab world.

The Arab Scout Conference and the Arab Scout Youth Forum are the most prominent events organised by the Arab Scout Region, which includes 19 Arab member states.

Al Ain Book Festival

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is set to organise the 4th edition of the Al Ain Book Festival from 24th to 30th November 2025 at Al Ain Square - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and several prominent cultural sites throughout Al Ain city.

The book festival will offer visitors a comprehensive intellectual and cultural experience that celebrates books, narrative arts, poetry, and creativity.

ICOM Dubai 2025

Dubai will host the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025) from 11th to 17th November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will gather more than 4,500 museum professionals, cultural experts and thought leaders from around the world.

Running under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ ICOM Dubai 2025 will discuss new approaches and strategies shaping the future of museums.

Dubai Airshow 2025

The 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, to be held from 17th to 21st November, will spotlight the latest advancements in sustainability, artificial intelligence, advanced mobility, space exploration and next-generation talent development.

Big 5 Global

The 46th edition of Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential construction and urban development event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), will feature over 2,800 exhibitors.

Taking place from 24th – 27th November, the event will serve as the global meeting point for over 85,000 construction professionals across the construction and urban development value chain, from planning to construction, operations and beyond.

Sharjah International Book Fair

The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair will run from 5th to 16th November at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together more than 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, showcasing millions of titles in various languages.

SIBF 2025 will host over 1,200 events and activities with participation from over 250 guests from 66 countries, including acclaimed authors, artists, and intellectuals.

Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit

The Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit 2025 will begin on 19th November, featuring over 15 sponsors and partners, 40 exhibitors, 50 speakers and around 3,000 participants, including business leaders, investors and experts from within the UAE and abroad.