Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Silicon Oasis to empower Emirati entrepreneurs

DUBAI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), have signed an agreement to empower Emirati entrepreneurs, exchange expertise and data, and develop specialised programmes and initiatives to boost the efficiency of startups and expand their presence locally and globally.

The move is part of the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, to the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), an initiative of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Al Marri emphasised that the collaboration between the Ministry and Dtec enhances the UAE’s efforts to build a competitive knowledge economy based on innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make the UAE the global capital for entrepreneurs

He reiterated that “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign serves as a comprehensive national platform uniting public and private sector efforts to empower entrepreneurs and support startups, providing flexible regulations and competitive incentives that enable them to confidently expand globally.

Dr. Al Zarooni emphasised that this partnership with the Ministry reflects DIEZ’s commitment through the Dubai Silicon Oasis to support the national entrepreneurship ecosystem via impactful initiatives and projects aligned with the pillars of DIEZ’s 2026 Strategy.

He added that Dtec plays a vital role in enabling entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into innovative, globally competitive ventures, thanks to a flexible business environment and advanced digital infrastructure.