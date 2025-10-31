Third ENACT Majlis to convene 100 global leaders on energy, AI in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC will convene 100 global leaders from the energy, technology, investment and government sectors at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, to explore how the intersection of AI, energy and investment can advance the integrated solutions needed to unlock AI’s potential to turbo-charge sustainable growth and global prosperity.

The ENACT Majlis, hosted by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG, and held in collaboration with Masdar and XRG, will explore opportunities to drive innovative, practical solutions to how the energy, technology, and finance sectors can power the future of AI for a pro-growth world.

The ENACT Majlis is rooted in the longstanding Emirati tradition of open, bold and solutions-orientated discussions. It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role in shaping the future of energy, technology, and investment, unlocking opportunities for sustainable growth.

It will take place ahead of ADIPEC, the world’s largest and most influential energy industry event, being held in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November.

Those expected to attend the ENACT Majlis include Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy; Dr. Abdulla Al Jarwan, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of the US Department of the Interior; Dep. Sec. James Danly, Deputy Secretary of US Department of Energy; Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Uzbekistan; Murray Auchincloss, CEO, BP; Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni; Ken Dillon, President, OXY; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies; Darren Woods Chair and CEO, ExxonMobil; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO, INPEX; Dong Sub Kim, President and CEO, Korea National Oil Corporation; Jason Liu, CEO, Wood Mackenzie; Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft Corporation; Jake Loosararian, Co-Founder and CEO, Gecko Robotics; Arthur Mensch, CEO and Co-founder, Mistral AI; Andrew Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder, Cerebras Systems, Bruce Flatt, CEO and Chair of the Board Brookfield Asset Management; Bruce Flatt, CEO and Chair of the Board, Brookfield Asset Management; Tony O. Elumelu, Chairperson, United Bank for Africa; and Eric Cantor, Vice Chairman and MD, Moelis.

Dr. Al Jaber said, “Artificial intelligence is accelerating progress across every sector, but it’s also driving a surge in energy demand. The ENACT Majlis will bring together leaders from energy, technology, policy, and finance to align efforts and ensure AI has the power it needs to thrive.

"At the same time, we must also unlock AI’s potential to boost energy efficiency and abundance - foundations for sustainable growth and global prosperity. This means investing in the core systems that will power the AI era: from scalable energy and advanced grids to high-efficiency AI infrastructure.”

To date, two ENACT Majlis have been held. The first edition, in Abu Dhabi in November 2024, focused on connecting the dots between energy, technology, policy and finance to address the surge in demand driven by AI and seize the opportunities at the energy-AI nexus.

The second majlis, held in June in Washington DC, focused on data centre growth in the United States, the world’s largest economy, where over one-third of new global data centers will be built by 2030.

