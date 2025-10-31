Over 45 global ministers, 250 C-suite executives to converge at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADIPEC 2025, commencing in Abu Dhabi on Monday, will host its largest ever gathering of global leaders from across the energy ecosystem, bringing together more than 45 ministers and 250 C-suite executives to address the world’s need for more energy – by building and scaling resilient systems that deliver progress for all.

Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2025 will be hosted at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi from 3rd to 6th November under the theme “Energy. Intelligence. Impact,” convening leaders, policymakers, innovators and academics from across energy, technology, finance and beyond.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, will deliver the opening address for the ADIPEC 2025 Opening Ceremony.

Also part of the ceremony, a moderated ministerial panel will bring together Doug Burgum, 55th Secretary of the Interior, United States of America; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy; and Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar. The Opening Ceremony will also feature a session with Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft.

ADIPEC 2025 will host 45 ministers and over 250 C-suite executives from across the energy, finance, and technology sectors. Newly confirmed high-level speakers include: Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC; Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Nathanael Liminski, Minister for Federal, European, International Affairs and Media, State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany; Joseph Al-Saddi, Minister of Energy, Lebanon; Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Uzbekistan; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes; Dai Hualing, Chairman of CNPC; Dr. Guy Diedrich, Chief Innovation Officer, Cisco; Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni; Ian Bremmer, Founder, Euroasia Group; Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency; Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ; and Olivier Le Peuch, CEO, SLB.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said, “With the greatest number of ministers and C-suite executives ever in attendance, this year’s event reflects the urgency and ambition driving energy transformation worldwide. Our most robust exhibition to date and a conference programme that spans every facet of the energy ecosystem underscore ADIPEC’s role as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration and actionable progress. From policy to technology, ADIPEC 2025 is where the future of energy is shaped.”

The ADIPEC Exhibition is also its largest ever and includes among its offerings many new features designed to highlight innovative products and services advancing global energy transformation. Visitors will be able to experience the latest technologies driving efficiency in the industry.

T​he AI Zone at ADIPEC features some of the most innovative and dynamic new pavilions, showcasing cutting-edge technologies that are driving a transformative shift in the global energy sector. Unitree’s H1 robot – the world’s fastest and most agile humanoid – will be on display, standing at 1.8 metres tall and able to run at a record setting 3.3 metres per second.

Gecko Robotics’ TOKA- 5, a wall-climbing robot used for inspection and data collection on critical infrastructure, can be piloted by attendees. IKM Subsea will display one of the most capable electrically-powered work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROV) in the market – the Merlin ROV – which can dive up to 3,000 metres.

Additionally, Data Bridge’s SkyShine, the world’s most advanced dronecleaning service, uses autonomous drones with AI and LIDAR to clean skyscraper façades and solar panels safely and efficiently. Bechtel’s Low Energy Ejector Desalination System (LEEDS) transforms highsalinity produced water into clean, reusable water.

CleanConnect.ai’s ProveZero and Minerva, ‘the world’s smartest emissions platform’ delivers realtime visual detection of methane and other gases and automatically converts emissions data into blockchaincertified environmental certificates.

In response to the escalating pace of advancement in the global energy sector and the growing need to develop and retain skilled energy professionals, ADIPEC 2025 will kick off its largest Young ADIPEC programme ever.

The 13th edition of Young ADIPEC will feature 11 components designed to equip students with the skills, insights and experiences needed to thrive in a dynamic energy landscape, with a goal of engaging over 1,000 high school students and 400 university participants.

On the ground at ADIPEC, Young ADIPEC has introduced “The Innovators” this year, a dedicated zone where young innovators showcase groundbreaking energy-related research, ideas and projects throughout the four days of ADIPEC.

Aimed at youth from across the UAE, this zone provides students with the opportunity to present their work to industry leaders, investors and peers, bridging the gap between academic innovation and commercial application.

ADIPEC 2025 will also see the announcement of the winners of Young ADIPEC’s Methane Abatement Challenge, a competition for UAE-based high school students to showcase innovative ideas to reduce methane emissions.

