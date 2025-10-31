FNC Speaker, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan explore strengthening bilateral cooperation

BAKU, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the Cabinet headquarters in Baku, as part of Ghobash’s official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Asadov welcomed Ghobash and the delegation, expressing Azerbaijan’s desire to enhance cooperation and partnership with the UAE and commending the steady development of bilateral relations driven by the two countries’ leaderships.

He also highlighted the importance of joint efforts to enhance cooperation in economic, investment, renewable energy, education, and innovation sectors, commending the UAE’s leading regional and international role in promoting security, stability, and sustainable development.

For his part, Ghobash expressed his appreciation to Asadov for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, conveying the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its people.

He noted that UAE-Azerbaijan relations are witnessing an advanced phase of comprehensive strategic partnership under the shared vision of their leaderships.

Ghobash also referred to the official visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan in September 2025, during which the two countries announced a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement, paving the way for further progress in bilateral relations across all fields.

He also affirmed the UAE’s full support for Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 16th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in 2026, in recognition of its prominent role in supporting Islamic causes and promoting joint Islamic action.

He further underlined the importance of strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries, particularly following the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signing, which contributed to increasing non-oil trade between the two sides to around US$2.4 billion in 2024, marking a 43 percent growth compared to 2023 - reflecting the depth of their growing economic ties.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Murad Alblooshi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, along with a number of senior officials.

