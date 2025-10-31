Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Prime Minister of Singapore

GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, taking place in Gyeongju.

The meeting discussed the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Singapore and explored avenues to strengthen and expand them to reach broader horizons of strategic partnership and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, serving common goals and fulfilling the aspirations of both nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr.Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.