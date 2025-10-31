Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai International Airport to review coordination between government entities, border security readiness

DUBAI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, said that streamlined procedures and seamless coordination among government entities are vital to sustaining Dubai’s global leadership in travel security and smooth passenger flow.

He noted that maintaining the speed and efficiency of customs operations is critical to preserving the emirate’s competitive edge.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor made these remarks during a field visit to Dubai International Airport (DXB), where he reviewed operations across several key government entities, including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs, and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. The visit aimed to assess the readiness of government teams to manage the rapid growth of passenger traffic.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed highlighted that the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has established Dubai as a leading global player in the aviation industry.

The sector, he said, has become a vital pillar of the emirate’s economic growth strategy and a key driver in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

He added that Dubai Airports today stands as a global model of operational efficiency and future-readiness, thanks to the strategic guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

His leadership continues to fuel development and excellence across Dubai’s aviation sector, enhancing an integrated system that combines innovation and security, he noted.

He further stated that the achievements of Dubai’s aviation sector reflect the spirit of teamwork among partner entities and demonstrate the emirate’s ability to achieve rapid digital transformation in airport and air services management.

This, he said, aligns with a comprehensive strategic vision that enhances Dubai’s status as a global centre for travel, trade, and logistics.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor reaffirmed that Dubai continues to develop advanced digital solutions and innovative operational practices to maintain the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger experience. Aligned with the vision of the leadership, these efforts further consolidate Dubai’s standing as a global model of service excellence and future readiness, strengthening its role as a vital enabler of the world economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Council; Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary-General of the Council; heads of key government entities and members of the Council’s Board.

Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Border Security Council, noted that the visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance border security and strengthen collaboration between all government entities across Dubai’s ports.

He explained that these efforts focus on advanced risk analysis and management, powered by cutting-edge technologies, particularly as passenger numbers at DXB continue to surge. This growth, he added, underscores Dubai’s status as a global gateway for travel and international transit.

Dubai International’s (DXB) passenger traffic rose 2.3% to reach 46 million in H1 2025, marking its busiest ever first half. The airport saw its highest ever monthly traffic in January this year, welcoming 8.5 million passengers. With a surge in global travel and events, the months ahead are expected to see a significant increase in passenger flows through Dubai, reflecting the city’s position as a global gateway and a benchmark for aviation excellence.