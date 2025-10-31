Emirates SkyCargo adds Bangkok to its freighter network

DUBAI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Building on the airline’s significant network expansion across East and Southeast Asia, Emirates SkyCargo has deployed a weekly freighter to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

Already operating the largest and most diversified route network of any non-Asian airline, the new freighter destination provides regional customers with more flexibility to move their goods worldwide, via Dubai.

The cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline now serves 43 global destinations with its dedicated freighter fleet, 11 of which are in East and Southeast Asia.

Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President, said, “Our operations across East and Southeast Asia are among the most expansive on our global network, from flight frequencies, freighter deployment, available capacity and gateways served. However, the demand is exponential and therefore the region will be the foundation of our expansion plans through 2026 and beyond.

“Markets such as Thailand and Vietnam are the new heartbeat of global trade, with established and modern manufacturing capabilities, evolving digital economies and world-class logistics infrastructure. We do not see demand slowing and stand ready to support the region’s growth with the quick, reliable and efficient movement of goods worldwide.”

Driven by the consistently high demand, Emirates SkyCargo also boosted freighter frequency in and out of Hanoi to four-weekly services. Three of these freighters connect directly to Dubai World Central (DWC), while the fourth connects Dubai Taipei and Hanoi, enabling the airline to better support Vietnamese-based customers with direct connectivity to and through Dubai.

The airline also deployed a sixth weekly freighter to Guangzhou, catering to the high demand out of mainland China consisting predominately of consumer tech products, electrical goods and eCommerce. To ensure stable capacity during peak periods and seasonal demand, Emirates SkyCargo frequently deploys adhoc freighter capacity across the region.

Over the last thirty years of operations, Emirates SkyCargo has steadily and strategically built its operations across East and Southeast Asia, now serving 25 gateways with 45 freighter services, 13 charter services and 315 passenger services every week, offering an available 21,000 tonnes of capacity.