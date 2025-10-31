Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Chief Executive of Hong Kong

GYEONGJU-SI, South Korea, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which brings together leaders and heads of government from 21 APEC member states.

The meeting explored ways to enhance strategic partnerships and support the development of new opportunities for collaboration across key sectors of mutual interest, contributing to sustainable development and shared prosperity for both sides.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.