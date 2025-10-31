Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Community Volunteer Leaders

DUBAI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, today at Emirates Towers, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of Community Volunteer Leaders.

The event, organised by the Dubai Resilience Centre in coordination with Furjan Dubai, formed part of an innovative initiative to train and equip volunteers to actively support Dubai’s community preparedness and emergency response efforts.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said that the initiative reflects the leadership’s vision of making volunteering part of daily life, highlighting that its success demonstrates Emirati society’s readiness to contribute and reinforces Dubai’s role in crisis management.

He commended the new volunteer leaders, describing them as a model of social responsibility and partners in safeguarding community security and stability.

The programme is part of the emirate’s broader efforts to promote community resilience and sustainable volunteerism by preparing national leaders who can take active roles in field operations and contribute effectively to the safety and security of the community.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and Ahmed Ateeq Bourguiba, CEO of the Dubai Resilience Centre.

The first cohort, consisting of 25 participants, completed intensive training covering field leadership, first aid, crowd management, and emergency and crisis response, equipping them with the practical skills and confidence to manage a wide range of emergency situations professionally.

Organisers emphasised that the graduation of this first cohort marks a key milestone in developing Dubai’s volunteer ecosystem, empowering volunteers to lead field teams and enhance the emirate’s overall preparedness and capacity for rapid response to crises and disasters.