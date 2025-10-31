Alef Group sells out Olfah Phase 2 release in just one week

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, has proudly announced the rapid sell-out of all the limited inventory that was released in Olfah Phase 2, within its landmark AED2.5 billion Olfah development project, the forest-designed walkable buildings community.

All units from this special release were sold in a remarkable one week, highlighting the growing demand for Alef Group’s innovative and nature-inspired communities.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said, “The overwhelming response to Olfah Phase 2 reflects the strong trust our customers and investors place in Alef Group's vision of creating innovative, nature-inspired communities. Selling out all units within a week is a testament to the unique appeal of Olfah, where contemporary living meets serene green spaces, and it highlights the growing demand for high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes in Sharjah.”